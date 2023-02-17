HUL sells off Annapurna and Captain Cook brands to Singapore-based firm

According to a regulatory filing, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has signed an agreement for the sale of its atta and salt business carried out under the brands ‘Annapurna’ and ‘Captain Cook.’

The brands are being sold to Uma Global Foods Pte Ltd., and Uma Consumer Products Private Ltd. which are subsidiaries of Reactivate Brands International, a Singapore-headquartered company and an affiliate of CSAW Aqbator Pte Ltd. (Singapore). CSAW is focused on acquiring and scaling up food brands to promote affordable wellness.

HUL’s decision to divest is in line with the stated intent of exiting non-core categories while continuing to drive its growth agenda in the packaged foods business of dressings, scratch cooking and soups. The deal envisages the transfer of trademarks, copyrights and other intellectual properties associated with India and several other geographies.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and HUL will continue to manage the business until the completion of the transaction. Sanjiv Mehta, CEO & Managing Director of HUL, said: “Launched more than two decades ago, Annapurna and Captain Cook enjoy strong equity. Given our strategic priorities and portfolio choices, we believe it is in the business' best interest to sell these brands to Reactivate Brands International, which is well-positioned to unlock their full potential.”

Ashok Vasudevan, Co-Founder of Uma Global Foods,said: “We are delighted to bring Annapurna and Captain Cook into our portfolio. Both these brands have a long history of providing high quality food products to Indian consumers. We are confident of scaling them up and expanding globally, leveraging founders’ experience. These brands fit well with our mission to promote affordable wellness”.