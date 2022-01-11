Huge mismatch between demand and availability of talent: Rishad Premji

Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji stated that the war for talent is the number one challenge for the IT industry given the huge mismatch between demand and availability.

Premji further said that hybrid work models are here to stay and companies across different industries are experimenting with it.

"Companies who win the war on talent, win the game at some level," stated Premji.

Premji stated that the likelihood of an employee staying back goes up when they have a “sense of feeling of belonging”.

(Wtih inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:37 PM IST