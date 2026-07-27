Hudco Q1 Profit Jumps 35 Per Cent To ₹851 Crore, Declares ₹1.25 Interim Dividend

Hudco reported strong first-quarter earnings growth and announced an interim dividend while expanding its funding base | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 27, 2026: Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) on Monday reported a 35 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 851 crore in the first quarter ended June 2026.

The state-owned company had earned a net profit of Rs 630 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 3,737 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,945 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, Hudco said in a regulatory filing.

Interest Income Rises

Hudco is a premier techno-financing public sector enterprise in the field of housing and infrastructure development.

The company earned interest income of Rs 3,710 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,925 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous financial year.

During the reporting quarter, expenses also rose to Rs 2,561 crore from Rs 1,976 crore in the same period a year ago.

Interim Dividend Declared

The company has declared the first interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share, which is 12.50 per cent on the face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year 2026-27.

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Provisioning And Fundraising

The company has made provisions on loans (impairment) based on the expected credit loss (ECL) method amounting to Rs 621 crore as on June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 1,702.89 crore as on June 30, 2025, it said.

During the period, the company raised funds amounting to Rs 2,140 crore through the issuance of listed non-convertible debt securities on a private placement basis.

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