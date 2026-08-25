HSBC Consumption Fund Completes Three Years, Delivers 15.13% CAGR & Beats Benchmark Since Launch

HSBC Consumption Fund completed three years with a 15.13 percent CAGR. |

Mumbai: HSBC Mutual Fund’s HSBC Consumption Fund has completed three years since its launch in August 2023, delivering an annual growth rate of 15.13 percent under its Regular Growth Option.

The open-ended equity scheme, which follows the consumption theme, outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty India Consumption TRI. The benchmark generated a 14.81 percent return over the period.

Fund Builds Investor Wealth

A lump-sum investment of Rs 1 lakh at the fund’s inception would have increased to Rs 1,50,830 by July 31, 2026. The same amount invested in the benchmark would have grown to Rs 1,49,640.

A systematic investment plan of Rs 10,000 started at inception would have reached Rs 4,00,607. In comparison, the same SIP linked to the benchmark would have been worth Rs 3,96,495.

The scheme had assets under management of Rs 1,761.84 crore as of July 31, 2026, according to HSBC Mutual Fund.

Focus On Consumption Growth

The fund invests at least 80 percent of its money in companies involved in consumption or businesses expected to benefit from rising consumer demand.

Its portfolio covered consumer durables, automobiles, retail, beverages, telecom services, healthcare services and leisure services as of July 31, 2026. Investments were spread across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies.

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HSBC Mutual Fund said the strategy focuses on businesses that could gain from higher consumption, wider product use and growing demand for premium goods and services.

India Theme Remains Strong

Venugopal Manghat, Chief Investment Officer for Equities at HSBC Mutual Fund, said India’s consumption story was moving beyond traditional drivers. Rising household incomes, favourable demographics, increasing financialisation and better access to products and services were supporting long-term opportunities.

He added that India’s consumer market was becoming broader and more premium, supporting the fund house’s long-term view on the theme.

The fund is managed by Anish Goenka. Mayank Chaturvedi manages overseas investments, wherever applicable, from October 1, 2025.

Investors should note that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Consumption-focused equity schemes remain exposed to stock-market, sector-concentration and economic-cycle risks.

* Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.