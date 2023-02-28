HPL Electric gets smart meter order worth ₹4.09 bln

HPL Electric and Power Ltd. has received a smart meter order worth 4.09 billion rupees from an institutional customer in west India, according to the company's exchange filing.
With this order win, HPL has further strengthened its position as a prominent smart meter solutions provider in the Indian market, it said.
The company had an order book worth over ₹12 billion as of February 27.
Shares of HPL Electric traded 5.8% higher at ₹84.90 on NSE, at 13:15 IST.
