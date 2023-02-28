e-Paper Get App
HPL Electric gets smart meter order worth ₹4.09 bln

The company had an order book worth over 12 billion rupees as of February 27

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
HPL Electric gets smart meter order worth ₹4.09 bln | Image: HPL Electric (Representative)

HPL Electric and Power Ltd. has received a smart meter order worth 4.09 billion rupees from an institutional customer in west India, according to the company's exchange filing.

With this order win, HPL has further strengthened its position as a prominent smart meter solutions provider in the Indian market, it said.

The company had an order book worth over ₹12 billion as of February 27.

Shares of HPL Electric traded 5.8% higher at ₹84.90 on NSE, at 13:15 IST.

