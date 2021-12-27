e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,531 new COVID-19 cases, 7,141 recoveries; Omicron case tally at 578Sensex nosedives over 450 points, Nifty below 16,900
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 01:21 PM IST

HP Adhesives IPO: Shares list with over 16% premium

Agencies
The initial public offer of HP Adhesives was subscribed 20.96 times this month. / Representational image |

The initial public offer of HP Adhesives was subscribed 20.96 times this month. / Representational image |

Advertisement

Shares of HP Adhesives on Monday listed with a premium of over 16 per cent against the issue price of Rs 274.

The stock listed at Rs 319, a gain of 16.42 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It further zoomed 22.24 per cent to Rs 334.95.

On NSE, it made its debut at Rs 315, reflecting a jump of 14.96 per cent.

The initial public offer of HP Adhesives was subscribed 20.96 times this month.

The IPO of up to 45,97,200 equity shares had a price range of Rs 262-274 per share.

Unistone Capital was the manager to the offer.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 01:21 PM IST
Advertisement