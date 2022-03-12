How to qualify for some of the lowest interest rates on a credit card

A credit card with a low-interest rate can save you a significant sum of money in the long run. However, getting a credit card with the lowest interest rate is not as easy as it sounds, as banks don't offer such credit cards to everyone. Financial institutions evaluate your net worth and credit score to approve or disapprove your request.
That said, you can still apply for a credit card with the lowest interest rate if you have the right information. Here is a guide that will help you qualify for some of the lowest interest rates on a credit card. First, we shall discuss the scenarios in which banks charge you interest on your credit card, other than your credit card loan.
When do banks charge interest on your credit card?
If you fail to pay your credit card bill by the due date
If you pay the minimum amount due (banks charge interest on outstanding amounts and transactions made after the due date)
You pay less than the minimum amount due
How to apply for a credit card with a lower interest rate
1. Work on your credit score
Banks decide your creditworthiness based on your credit score. A credit score is a three-digit number between 300 and 900. Credit scores are determined by a combination of factors, including your payment history, the debt amount, credit applications, and credit mix. An excellent credit score is above 750. You should improve your credit score if it is below 750.
What can you do to improve it? The following tips will help:
Make your credit card EMI payments on time
Clear all skipped EMIs
Use your credit card regularly. Not using your card negatively lowers your credit score
Don't use more than 30% of your credit limit to prevent damage to your credit score
Increase the credit limit on your credit card
Don't have several credit cards because this hurts your credit score
Remember, your credit score does not improve overnight. Using the tips above will help you improve your credit score over time, thus enabling you to apply for one online.
2. Negotiate with your credit card company
After you improve your credit score, you should speak with your credit card issuer about lowering the interest rate on your card. If you qualify for the bank's approval, they will approve your request; if not, they will deny it. Don't be afraid to tell the bank representative your side of the story because it is your right. Here are some tips to help you negotiate your credit card interest rate with your bank.
Go through the credit cards application options online to identify the lowest interest rates other credit card companies charge
Politely approach the customer service representative with logical arguments
Speak to a manager if you do not receive an appropriate solution
3. Apply for a new credit card
If your credit card company does not agree to your request, you should apply for a new credit card. Look for credit cards online along with their respective offers. Bank representatives will reach out to you once you fill out the online applications.
The following is a list of the top banks that offer credit cards in India:
Axis Bank
Bank of Baroda
Citi Bank
DBS Bank
HDFC Bank
HSBC Bank
ICICI Bank
IDFC Bank
IndusInd Bank
Kotak Bank
RBL Bank
Standard Chartered Bank
State Bank of India
YES Bank
Consider the bank that offers its credit card to you at the lowest interest rate. Or you can save your time by applying for the Bajaj Finserv co-brand credit card that offers you the power of 4 cards in 1. With reward points, cashback offers and annual savings, this card also offers one of the lowest interest rates in the industry.
Bottom Line
Your CIBIL score is the most influential factor for getting the lowest interest rates on your credit card. Therefore, you should work towards maintaining a credit score of 750 or above. A high CIBIL score helps you apply for a credit card with lower interest rates and easily get personal loans and other loans. Also, remember that once you avail yourself of the lowest interest rates on your credit card, you should avoid cash withdrawals and bank transfers using the same credit card. This is because banks charge higher interest rates on these financial activities.Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:17 AM IST