How To Plan Your Prepayment Without Disrupting Your Monthly Budget | File photo

A home loan prepayment is any payment towards your outstanding principal beyond the scheduled EMI. It reduces the balance on which future interest is calculated. To understand how much you can prepay, start with net monthly income, then subtract every fixed and recurring commitment. What looks available in your account is not the same as what is genuinely free.

The amount left after all of the above is your starting point.

Consider the example of Priya, who earns Rs. 1.2 lakh per month in Pune. Her EMI is Rs. 32,000. Household costs, insurance, and school fees total Rs. 40,000. She keeps Rs. 20,000 in her reserve monthly. She receives a tax refund of Rs. 60,000. She sets aside Rs. 20,000 for the reserve, directs Rs. 40,000 as a part-prepayment, and keeps Rs. 20,000 liquid for a pending home repair. A smaller, deliberate prepayment works better than using the full refund and leaving herself short.

Extra money does not automatically make this the right moment to prepay. A payment made before a known large expense arrives can leave you short within weeks.

● Essential monthly expenses are fully covered

● Your cash reserve stays at 3-6 months of outgoings

● Your income is stable and predictable

● The money is genuinely surplus, not earmarked elsewhere

● You carry no higher-cost debt such as a credit card balance

● Applicable prepayment charges do not reduce the financial benefit materially

● A large expense is due within 3 months

● Using the money reduces your reserve below a comfortable level

● Your income may change - a contract end or business slow period

● More expensive debt remains outstanding

● Applicable charges on your loan type reduce the net savings

Yes, it can. In the early years, a larger share of each EMI goes towards interest because the outstanding principal is at its highest. A prepayment at this stage reduces the base on which all future interest is calculated.

Further into the tenure, the outstanding principal is lower, so the interest impact of a prepayment is proportionally smaller. Factor in your remaining principal and remaining months together, not just whether funds are available.

Use a home loan prepayment calculator after you have identified an affordable prepayment amount, not before, as a testing tool. It requires four inputs: your outstanding loan amount, your applicable interest rate, your remaining tenure in months, and the amount you intend to prepay. Once entered, the calculator shows your revised EMI after the prepayment is applied.

For instance, Rahul has an outstanding balance of Rs. 40 lakh at 8.75% p.a. With 180 months remaining, his current EMI is Rs. 39,978. He tests two amounts.

He reviews both revised EMIs before deciding. Since Rs. 2 lakh keeps his reserve intact, he proceeds. If it did not, he would choose Rs. 1 lakh and revisit in the future.

Reducing everyday spending to fund a prepayment creates monthly pressure and is hard to sustain. Instead, direct money that arrives outside your regular income cycle.

Possible sources:

● Annual performance bonus or incentive payout

● Income tax refund

● Maturity proceeds from a recurring or fixed deposit

● Freelance or occasional income

A useful approach is the "13th month" method: direct a portion of your annual bonus towards the principal as an extra month's payment. Rs. 30,000 applied this way once a year reduces the principal without touching monthly expenses. Small, periodic part-prepayments from windfall sources can be more practical than one large payment that empties liquid savings.

After a prepayment, you have two options: lower your monthly EMI, or maintain the current EMI and reduce the remaining repayment period.

A shorter tenure with an EMI you cannot sustain creates more problems than it solves. Choose the outcome your current budget can carry without pressure.

Consider the example of Rahul from earlier: After his Rs. 2 lakh prepayment, he had the choice to continue with the revised EMI of Rs. 37,979 or reduce his tenure by more than 17 months while paying his current EMI of Rs. 39,978. He chose the latter option, which had the added advantage of lowering his total interest payable by nearly Rs. 3.29 lakh.

Before confirming a prepayment, ask:

● Do you need this money within the next 6 months?

● Would this reduce your reserve below 3 months of expenses?

● Do you carry more expensive debt? A credit card balance at 36-42% p.a. costs more than a home loan at 8-9% p.a.

● Is the money already committed to another essential purpose?

Liquid savings have their own value. The largest possible prepayment is not automatically the right decision.

Bajaj Finance offers home loans up to Rs. 15 crore* with tenures up to 32 years* and rates from 7.25%* p.a. for salaried borrowers. Individual borrowers on a floating-rate loan for non-business purposes pay no part-prepayment or foreclosure charges on Term Loans and Flexi Term Loans. Fixed-rate or business-purpose loans carry applicable charges: confirm the terms for your specific loan before acting.

Follow this sequence each time:

1. Protect your emergency reserve

2. Identify surplus cash from non-monthly sources

3. Check timing - income stability, upcoming expenses, other debt

4. Test the amount using the Bajaj Finance Home Loan Prepayment Calculator

5. Choose whether to reduce your EMI or shorten your tenure

6. Confirm the prepayment has been recorded and request an updated schedule

Whether you choose a fresh Bajaj Finance Home Loan, a balance transfer, or a top-up, the same approach applies. A loan that fits your monthly income from the start gives you room to prepay when the opportunity is genuine.