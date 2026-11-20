How To Check Your Credit Score Online For Free: A Step-By-Step Guide | File photo

Before applying for a loan or credit card, it helps to know where you stand financially. Your credit score is a three-digit number ranging from 300 to 900 that reflects your credit repayment history. Lenders use it to assess your credit profile and repayment behaviour.

You can check your credit score online for free through the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report. It provides your Experian Score along with details of your credit history, including existing accounts and repayment records. Checking this information can help you identify errors, understand your credit profile and make more informed borrowing decisions.

What is a credit score?

A credit score is a three-digit number ranging from 300 to 900. It reflects your credit repayment behaviour and is calculated using information about your loans, credit cards, outstanding balances and payment history.

A higher score generally indicates a stronger credit repayment record. A score of 750 or above is considered good by many lenders. However, each lender follows its own eligibility criteria when assessing a loan or credit card application.

Understanding your credit score can help you make informed decisions about borrowing and managing existing credit.

Why should you check your credit score?

Checking your credit score before applying for a loan helps you understand your financial position. Regular checks can also help you identify issues in your credit report.

Here are some reasons to check your score:

· Know where you stand: Understand your credit position before applying for a loan or credit card.

· Identify errors: Check for incorrect entries, such as unfamiliar loan accounts or repayment details.

· Plan ahead: Identify areas that need improvement before applying for credit.

· Monitor unusual activity: Look for unfamiliar accounts or credit enquiries that may indicate unauthorised activity.

Regular checks can help you monitor your credit profile and take action when needed.

How to check your credit score online for free

You can check your credit score through the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Credit Pulse Report page

Visit the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report page and select the 'GET IT NOW' option.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number

Provide your mobile number to begin the verification process.

Step 3: Verify your mobile number

Enter the OTP sent to your mobile number to complete verification.

Step 4: Enter your personal details

Provide the requested details, such as your full name, PAN, date of birth and PIN code.

Step 5: View your credit score

Complete the required verification and submit your details to access your credit score and Credit Pulse Report.

The report also helps you review your repayment history, credit accounts, outstanding balances and credit enquiries.

You can also check your Experian Credit Score through this service.

What details do you need to check your credit score?

Keep the required personal details ready before starting the process. These details help verify your identity and locate your credit records.

The exact information required may depend on the verification process. Use your correct personal details to avoid delays.

What does your credit score mean?

Your credit score gives lenders an indication of how you have managed credit in the past. A higher score generally reflects responsible repayment behaviour.

Here is a general guide to understanding your score:

These ranges are indicative and do not represent fixed lending criteria. Each lender may follow different requirements when assessing applications.

A score of 750 or above is generally considered good by many lenders. However, your income, repayment capacity and existing financial commitments also influence loan eligibility.

Does checking your own credit score lower it?

No. Checking your own credit score is generally treated as a soft enquiry and does not reduce your score.

A hard enquiry happens when a lender checks your credit report as part of a loan or credit card application. Several hard enquiries within a short period may affect your score.

Therefore, check your score regularly, but avoid submitting multiple credit applications within a short period.

How often should you check your credit score?

You can check your credit score once a month to monitor changes in your credit profile. Regular checks can help you identify incorrect entries, unfamiliar accounts and changes in your repayment history.

Under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) credit reporting rules effective from 1 July 2026, lenders must submit credit information using four monthly reference dates: the 9th, 16th, 23rd and last day of the month, or at shorter agreed intervals. This can help credit reports reflect updated information more frequently. However, changes in your credit report or score may take time to appear after a repayment or other credit activity.

You can use the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report to review your credit information and monitor your credit profile.

How to maintain a healthy credit score

Maintaining a good credit score requires regular repayments and responsible credit use. Follow these steps to manage your credit effectively:

· Pay EMIs on time: Clear all loan instalments and credit card bills by their due dates.

· Keep credit utilisation low: Try to use less than 30% of your available credit card limit. For example, if your limit is Rs. 1 lakh, keep your outstanding balance below Rs. 30,000.

· Avoid frequent applications: Apply for new loans or credit cards only when required.

· Review your credit report: Check your account details and repayment history for errors.

· Manage existing debt: Borrow within your repayment capacity and avoid taking on unnecessary credit.

Consistent repayment habits and careful credit use can help maintain a healthy credit profile. Check your score regularly and review your credit report to stay informed about your financial position.

Take the next step towards better credit health

Checking your credit score online is a useful first step towards understanding your financial position. Your score helps you see where you stand, while your credit report provides details about your repayment history, existing accounts and credit usage.

Review your credit information regularly, correct any errors and maintain responsible repayment habits to build a stronger credit profile over time.

Want to understand your credit health better? Get your free Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report to check your credit score and review the information behind it.

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