How Snehil Yadav became a Successful Real Estate Influencer?

Snehil Yadav , a rising star in the luxury real estate market and video content creation sphere, has disrupted the traditional real estate model with his innovative strategies and creative content creation skills. Born on December 1st, 1992, in Lucknow, India, Snehil has rapidly cemented his position as a leader in the industry.

Despite the negative stereotypes often associated with the real estate industry, Snehil quickly realized that it was not just a profession but a way of life. Spotting an opportunity to introduce something new to the thriving industry, Snehil turned to Virtual Reality (VR) technology, which unfortunately did not catch on.

Undeterred, Snehil pivoted to residential rental, but he soon realized that this limited his growth potential. Therefore, he shifted his focus to commercial leasing, covering Lucknow, Delhi-NCR, and surrounding areas. But eventually, Snehil found that the commercial leasing offered limited scalability, and he desired the freedom to build something sustainable and automated.

With this in mind, Snehil relocated to Pune and began investing in lead generation from various portals, but found that he was only receiving inorganic and stale leads. Recognizing that real estate is a numbers game, Snehil took note of the rising trend of short video content consumption, which was at its peak with TikTok (before its ban in India) and Instagram reels. Additionally, Jio networks enabled online content consumption across the country.

Inspired by successful video content creators in the West, such as Ryan Serhant, Snehil began creating videos on real estate. However, Snehil initially struggled with camera shyness and hired two individuals to host videos, but they continuously bailed on him. Eventually, Snehil overcame his fears and stepped in front of the camera himself. He quickly fell in love with the camera and generated leads from his first video.

Snehil also relished the attention that came with being a social media influencer, and his newfound fame earned him recognition as the "real estate guy" at local cafes.

In a remarkable turn of events, Snehil established a small team of sales and CRM personnel to expand and scale his burgeoning online presence, which has been pivotal in his meteoric rise to prominence.

Presently, Snehil has taken the world of Instagram by storm with his @ snehil_realestate handle, amassing an impressive 143K followers. His unique digital footprint, characterized by top-notch content creation and effortless display of premium properties, is both striking and memorable.

In a bid to take his expertise to the next level, Snehil has launched an all-encompassing real estate course. This comprehensive program caters to both budding enthusiasts and seasoned professionals alike, providing an all-in-one solution to take businesses to new heights.

Through his personal touch and emphasis on empathy, Snehil has masterfully crafted a course that draws upon his journey to provide real-world examples of what works and what doesn't. From managing leads to securing first clients, and building a dependable team to ensuring effective follow-ups, the course covers everything one needs to run and maintain a successful real estate enterprise.

Notably, the program boasts a dedicated module on social media strategies, where Snehil takes the reins and personally guides participants through the nitty-gritty of this powerful marketing tool. With his prowess in leveraging social media, students can expect to learn actionable strategies that will help them navigate the intricacies of this exciting platform.