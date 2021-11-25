How Professional Loans can help your CA practice?

Professional loans for Chartered Accountants (CA) are collateral-free loans that are tailor-made for individuals in this profession. Poonawalla Fincorp is among the few leading names in the industry offering specialized financing options for Company Accountants.

A professional loan can be helpful in various ways for a CA professional. Since the funds are made available quickly over a short period, a professional loan helps in meeting short-term as well as long-term challenges for a CA professional. Here are some ways professional loans can help your CA practice:

Expanding office space

Be it expanding the current office space, getting a new office, or opening your first one, a professional loan can help you in meeting your financial requirements in this important milestone. Be it a purchase or on a lease, opening or expanding an office takes up a majority of funds for any professional. A professional loan during this exercise can act as a great support system.

Scaling up operations

A professional loan can prove to be very helpful in scaling up operations in your CA practice. The investment can be a mix of your savings and professional loan in a ratio that you are comfortable with. A professional loan in this scenario does not only help you meet the funding shortfall but also helps you in creating an ambitious plan for scaling up operations in a competitive industry.

Working capital requirements

A professional loan can always help you in providing additional working capital for your practice. The funds can then be utilized towards meeting day-to-day expenditure, paying salaries, or additional staffing requirements. A professional loan helps overcome liquidity crunch in times of need.

Work-related travel, seminar, and conferences

As a professional, you may need funds to take some overseas trips, conduct a seminar or a conference. A professional loan helps support you in your endeavors that will further help in boosting your professional growth.

A professional loan is offered on much better terms and interest rates as compared to a personal loan. In addition, professional loans can be taken for longer tenures and higher ticket sizes as compared to a personal loan. Since the degree of the professional and experience is also taken into account while granting the loan, a professional loan offers a flexible repayment schedule and zero charges on part pre-payment.

Filing an online application with Poonawalla Fincorp for a Professional Loan is not only convenient but also saves a lot of time for CA professionals. The approval process is quick with complete transparency and no hidden costs. Make the most of this opportunity and boost your professional growth today.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:29 AM IST