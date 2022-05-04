How New-Age workforce is leveraging social networking opportunities

In recent years, the explosive growth of social networking technology has significantly gained attraction and changed the way people communicate at social places , home and at work with others.

New-Age workforce

The millennial employees today, has given them a better understanding of their work-areas, organizational policies, rewards and benefits, and are more aware of their skills and competencies than they had in the past. Millennials have their own style and way of doing things, and they are changing the workflow. They prefer to work in groups and use technology to help them work faster and more efficiently. Their social mindset is also important; they desire to keep connected and informed.

Workforce social networking

Social networking is a type of social media that enables users to connect with others and build communities. Rather than just posting without interaction or announcing, it's better to establish relationships. In addition to using internal social networking sites, employers can leverage public social media platforms to market their brands and connect with employees and customers.

Employers can use social networking sites to market their businesses. A plethora of employers use social networking sites to look at candidate profiles. The list of justifications for screening applicants through these tools is extensive, and the number of employers taking advantage of them continues to grow.

Workforce social networking benefits

The business advantages and benefits of social networking in the new-age workforce are still very much underappreciated and undervalued. Despite the fact that various organizations throughout the world have begun to integrate some aspects of social networking technology and reap the business benefits, fear, resistance, and risk are the opinions that still dominate many organizations.

Networking technology can facilitate improved workforce productivity by improving the communication and collaboration skills of employees, which aids knowledge transfer and consequently makes organizations more agile. Moreover, it provides enhanced levels of employee satisfaction by reducing the social isolation of teleworkers and making them feel part of the organizational culture during long absences from the physical office.

However, these services can help young people develop their interests and find other people who share them. They can help introduce young people to novel things and ideas and deepen their appreciation of existing interests. As a result, the market position has many advantages.

Increase brand awareness

Outside the company, there are two groups of potential customers: buyers and talent. A company may have one but not the other - there are countless B2B companies that have high brand recognition among potential customers, but little or no recognition among prospective dates. By embracing social marketing in the workplace, these companies allow their employees to speak on behalf of the company to their massive personal networks.

Engage and build relationships

Social networking platforms can encourage casual conversations between colleagues and help build healthy workplace relationships. It is the simplest and most effective technique to encourage employees to communicate with their coworkers after hours. It can help boost fellowship and team bonding in the organization because it is a more natural way of connecting.

Improves employee engagement

Giving social marketing access to employees on their work devices strengthens their confidence, makes them feel valued, boosts their mood, and increases employee engagement. When employees recognise that their employers have confidence in them, it directly translates into better work. This is because employees feel more responsible and accountable for the work that they do and the amount of time that they spend on social media.

Leveraging the power

Social networking should not really be a set of standalone tools, but they are essential to building the next set of applications that leverage the power of crowds. They will leverage opportunities created by social networks in a business domain that will provide unprecedented benefits.

(Rupal Sharma is Co-Founder, O’hi-social networking application)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:50 AM IST