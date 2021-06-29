How Mahin BS become a Venture Capitalist from an Aerospace Engineer

Mahin B.S is a prominent emerging venture capitalist of Asia. If u take a look at his website, you will see more companies in various sectors than you can count in one sweep of the eye. He get winning ideas at a young age, that the actively work on and turn into success stories. Right now, he is holding the position of Co-Founder & CEO at Venteskraft and Chairman of Board of Directors at Boostmysites.com.

Mahin started his engineering study in Aerospace Engineering from Alliance University, Bangalore. Even after completing his graduation, he was never comfortable working under any particular organization. So he quit his job and started his journey through entrepreneurship. Apart from this he is also an Author, Motivational Speaker and a Hypnotist.

After succeeding as an entrepreneur and starting different ventures,Mahin started investing in a lot of startups. Currently he is focussing in the technology sector. As per him, “ I am looking forward to enhance my skills and further pass it on to my students which will benefit them and help them to become what they aspire to be.If you believe your idea is big, build your platform to become big.

Mahin has successfully used the trading tactics and app development by teaching the youngsters who wants to become financially independent during this pandemic. The company is bootstrapped and been profitable for the last two years.

His companies serve major clients from all over the world, making him also one of the most successful CEOs in the world. And it is all because he believes.

“I believe an Entrepreneur’s success is directly proportional to his ability to test new waters and so, I make it a point to explore new domains with everything I got,” Mahin points out.