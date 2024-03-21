How Hyundai Exter And Tata Altroz Are Revolutionising The Compact Car Segment

The two leading models in the Indian market are the Hyundai Exter micro-SUV and the Tata Altroz premium hatchback. This blog provides a comprehensive guide comparing the Exter and Altroz across critical parameters - unravelling what makes them stand out in India's rapidly evolving segments.

Price Range

As mainstream models focused on value, the Hyundai Exter price and Altroz carry a reasonable starting range while maxing out affordably.

Exter Price:

● Petrol MT: ₹ 7.39 lakh

● Top-Spec: ₹ 11.28 lakh

Altroz Price:

● Petrol MT: ₹ 7.32 lakh

● Top-Diesel MT: ₹ 12.58 lakh

With expansive variants spanning frugal commuters to lavishly equipped range-toppers, both democratise the latest technologies and creature comforts.

Exterior Design and Dimensions

Both the Exter and Altroz feature contemporary designs dialled up by aggressive styling elements. However, their dimensions differ in line with the respective vehicle categories.

Hyundai Exter Dimensions:

● Length - 3815mm

● Width - 1710mm

● Height - 1631mm

● Wheelbase - 2450mm

The Exter boasts a boxy physique characterised by a parametric grille and rugged skid plates on the bumpers. Signature H-shaped LED daytime running lights prominently adorn the front fascia.

Squared-off wheel arches and blacked-out B-pillars, as well as roof rails, lend the micro SUV an upright stance. At 3815mm in length and 1631mm in height, the overall dimensions strike a fine equilibrium between pleasing aesthetics around the exterior and sufficiently spacious interiors.

Tata Altroz Dimensions:

● Length – 3990mm

● Width – 1755mm

● Height – 1523mm

● Wheelbase – 2501mm

The Altroz is more performance-oriented with a sportier, low-slung form. It gets a sharp front grille seamlessly blending into the headlamps and LED DRL-adorned bumper. The side profile reveals contrast blacked window-line, ORVMs and stylish wheels. At 3990mm x 1755 mm x 1523mm dimensions, it carries dynamic hatchback proportions.

Interiors, Comfort, and Practicality

Hyundai Exter Interior:

The Exter features a familiar cabin layout from the Grand i10 Nios. The all-black theme includes metallic trim and body-coloured inserts across AC vents and controls. An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominates the neatly designed dashboard.

Rear passengers get ample room along with AC vents and charging sockets. Intelligent features like a cooled glovebox, electric sunroof, and wireless charger pamper occupants. The 391-litre boot space handles luggage requirements with room to spare.

Tata Altroz Interior:

The Altroz sports a cockpit-like dual-tone black and light grey cabin. It gets premium leatherette upholstery, 90-degree opening doors, rear AC vents, a floating touchscreen infotainment unit, and a TFT instrument cluster.

Long drives remain comfortable courtesy of supportive front seats, generous knee room, and adequate headroom. Storage spaces across door pockets, cup holders, and 345-litre boot capacity make it practical.

Powertrain Options

The Exter and Altroz are available in multiple engine-transmission configurations spanning mileage-focused variants to peppy turbo-petrol trims.

Hyundai Exter Engine & Transmission:

● 1.2L NA Petrol Engine: 83 PS power, 114 Nm torque

● 1.2L Petrol CNG: 69 PS power, 95 Nm torque

● 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT gearbox options

Tata Altroz Engine & Gearbox:

● 1.2L NA Petrol Engine: 88PS power, 113Nm torque

● 1.2L Turbo-Petrol Engine: 110PS, 140Nm torque

● 1.5L Turbo-Diesel Engine: 90PS power, 200Nm torque

● 5-speed MT, 6-speed DCT options

So whether you desire an outright response or a smooth commute, the duo provides well-rounded performance across usage scenarios.

Mileage

The petrol motor returns 19.4 km/l (MT) - 19.2 km/l (AMT) on the Exter while petrol-CNG stretches efficiency to 27.1 km/kg. The Altroz offers 19.33 km/l (NA petrol), 23.64 km/l (diesel), and 26.2 km/kg (CNG). For cruising efficiency without compromising everyday driveability, both score well.

Features and Technology

Hyundai retains its tech-forward ethos on the Exter with an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless charger, push button start/stop, cruise control, rear camera, ambient lighting, and steering-mounted controls. The safety kit constitutes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, hill assist, and vehicle stability management.

The top Altroz variants match up strongly, featuring a 7-inch floating touchscreen unit, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rearview camera, and leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering. Packed with style, comfort, safety, and connectivity - these hatchback and micro-SUV brothers bring premium big car features at attractive price points.

Safety Ratings

Safety assumes paramount importance for family cars in India nowadays. On that front, both score impressively. The Exter comes equipped with crucial safety aids like 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, parking sensors, and electronic stability control from base trims. Meanwhile, having secured full marks in Global NCAP crash tests, the solid Altroz construction and standard dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and corner stability control make it one of the safest Indian cars.

The Bottom Line

The Exter and Altroz have stirred up their hotly contested segments with bold exterior styling, premium interiors, efficient powertrains, and upmarket equipment. For young urban families and enthusiasts focused on value, these technologically advanced offerings deliver style, performance, and safety. Overall, Hyundai and Tata have upped the game significantly versus rivals with their freshest products. Blending substance with allure, the Exter and Altroz hit a sweet spot for evolving Indian customers through their packaging excellence.