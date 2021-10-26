How Hertz pushed Elon Musk's personal fortune to Rs 2.71 lakh cr

This is the dream wish of many entrepreneurs. Just one order turning the future of the company and its entrepreneur. Elon Musk's personal fortune skyrocketed by $36.2 billion - or Rs 2.71 lakh crore on the basis of one order. Hertz, the car rental company, placed an order for 100,000 Tesla cars. What this one order did was boost the which pushed up the company's shares by as much as 14.9 per cent to $1,045.02, and took Musk's 23 per cent stake Tesla to $289 billion. That stake includes options worth over $50 billion that have vested under Musk's 2018 compensation package.

Tesla hit a record high last week after Elon Musk’s company reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, wrapping up a ninth-straight quarter of profit as the 18-year-old electric-vehicle maker outperforms rivals battling a dearth of semiconductors crucial for production, according to Bloomberg

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 03:10 PM IST