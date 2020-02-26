How car sales in India can stabilise in 2020

New Delhi: Car sales in India are expected to be relatively flat this year after plunging 11.8% in 2019 amid slowing economic growth, as per Moody's Investors Service.

The rating agency also lowered its global sales forecast as the coronavirus outbreak reduces demand and disrupts automotive supply chains.

"We expect Indian auto sales to rise 0.5% in 2020, supported by stimulus measures, discounts on new cars that do not comply with Bharat Stage VI (BS VI) emission norms, which will take effect in April," it said.

But weak consumer demand and tight liquidity will likely limit any improvement in car sales this year, it added.

"In 2021, we expect Indian car sales to rise 2%," Moody's Investors Service said. On global auto sales, it said, "We expect global auto unit sales to decline 2.5% in 2020, narrowing from a 4.6% drop in 2019, but worsening from the 0.9% decline that we had previously projected for this year."