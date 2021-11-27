How businesses harness potential of no-code platforms

Low and no-code platforms have been around for years. As the demand for application development has burgeoned in the past decade, no-code platforms have now started gaining traction in the application development arena. It is also certain to consider the traditional methodology of programming does not fit into today’s fast-paced world. Considering the expense and time involved in application development, many businesses look for ways to build a business application that can be delivered cheaper, and in a matter of hours.

No-code platforms enable more rapid and collaborative application development. They help enterprises become more responsive and manage business applications 20 times faster than the traditional way of application development.

Given the scenario created by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations have had to expedite their digital transformation projects faster than anticipated, and with a constraint of resources. As a result, no-code platforms present an attractive proposition in facilitating quick and cost-effective application development for business enterprises.

Based on a truly agile approach, no code platforms help businesses build a prototype within a day and validate their idea. They can deploy quick feedback cycles from end-users, take their suggestions and incorporate them into application. As a result, the success rate of the application increases by 5x and the entire process is done over days instead of months. Furthermore, no code platforms are pocket friendly and based on the SaaS model. Unlike standard CRMs where companies pay 100% for using a few features, no-code platforms are easy on the pocket. Companies only build and pay what they need and then gradually add to it incrementally.

Faster delivery of applications

Developing and going live with an application takes ample time, depending upon its functionality and nature. The use of complex programming language while developing and requiring project changes midway stretches the timeline. Further, in a highly competitive environment, developers often sacrifice functionality and a seamless product experience for speedy delivery. On the contrary, no-code platforms can create apps in a fraction of time.

One of the major features behind the faster delivery of applications by no-code platforms is the convenience of use through the drag-and-drop interface. Without relying on the engineering bandwidth, non-experienced developers can simply drag and drop the required elements to complete the workflow efficiently.

Flexibility in development

In traditional programming or an application development process, the coding starts from scratch, making it lengthier and difficult for multiple developers to integrate different entities and components. This creates the need for modifications and updates in the later stage that is further considered a labour-intensive process. However, no-code platforms uses a visual development interface that provide flexibility to start building immediately and update incrementally.

With consistent environments, developers build, test and release applications with logic that further improves the success rate of releases. Apart from this, no-code platforms manage change management processes gracefully and the changes to the application can be done on the fly, ensuring minimal feature lag.

Optimization of internal resources

The traditional programming methodology involves highly experienced human resources and increases the company’s dependency on engineers or the IT department. Once highly professional engineers are hired, the cost of app development skyrockets. Further, outsourcing the project also has its own repercussions such as unmet timelines and hidden costs involved in the project. Using no-code platforms eliminates the requirement of highly skilled resources and empowers companies to build applications without the need to have skilled developers.

Another one of the biggest benefits of no-code platforms is the platform singularity. The seamless application aggregation and integration allow users to interact with a single application. Additionally, these platforms can conncet and collobrate with existing applications and workflows that are familiar with enterprises to ensure your data is not scattered across applications and platforms.

Low-cost maintenance

Every app requires consistent maintenance that involves the IT department’s intervention and the company’s funds in regular intervals. Furthermore, modifying an engineer’s work requires extensive and deep analysis of the coding performed by the previous developer. Over time, companies pay heavily in terms of cost and time to maintain the application. However, no-code platforms simplify the process of maintenance for companies by eliminating the need to maintain legacy code. As a result, apps are built faster with no maintenance costs. Instead, the IT resource of the company can focus on more productive tasks that are relevant for business growth.

Bottomline

Considering the speed that modern businesses require, companies are realizing the need to adopt advanced technology in accelerating the process of app development. Further, the need to have flexible and fast solutions is predicted to shift the dependency of a company from the IT department to automated no-code platforms. Lower dependency on human resource will save substantial costs and time while encouraging businesses to scale faster without compromising on quality.

(Vinay Aggrawal is Founder, Hubbler)

