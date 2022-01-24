Housing.com partners with Loom Solar to provide solar rooftop solutions

Real estate portal Housing.com stated that it has tied up with Loom Solar to provide solar rooftop solutions for homes. With the help of this innovative residential solution, homeowners can save up to 90 per cent on their electricity bills.

The partnership aims at leveraging and augmenting the strength of both organisations for providing a one-stop solution to home owners for their solar needs.

''At Housing.com, we continuously aim to create new offerings to add greater value to our customers. This tie up with Loom Solar is another step in that direction,'' said Dhruv Agarwala, group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

Amod Anand, Co-Founder & Director, Loom Solar said, “We recently crossed 50,000 homes adopting rooftop solar systems and this tie-up with Housing.com takes another footstep towards addressing a bigger mission.'' Housing.com has also tie-ups with Home Scape, My Sun and Solar Square for providing solar rooftop solutions. "

(With inputs from PTI)

