Housing sales in NCR up 24% in Jan-Jun; demand to grow in 2021: PropTiger

Housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose 24 per cent year-on-year to 9,016 units during the first six months of this year on lower base and the demand is likely to remain strong during the upcoming festive season, according to brokerage firm PropTiger.

The sales of residential properties stood at 7,297 units in the first half of last year.

On sales outlook for the full year in Delhi-NCR, Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger, told reporters, "We expect that there will be a growth in sales numbers during 2021 compared with the last year". During the entire 2020 calendar year, housing sales in Delhi-NCR, comprising five major markets of Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, stood at 17,789 units.

"Housing properties have become very affordable because of historically low interest rates on home loans and fairly stable property prices over the last 5-6 years. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has made us realise how important it is to own a house and that too of a certain size conducive for remote work," he said.

These factors have kept the housing market resilient in the midst of an unprecedented global health crisis, Rangarajan said.

Ankita Sood, Director-Research at Housing.com and PropTiger, said sales of residential properties in Delhi-NCR went up by 50 per cent year-on-year during April-June this year on a lower base in the year-ago period that saw strict nationwide lockdown to control the pandemic.