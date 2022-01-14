Housing finance cos, 8 NBFCs surrender certificates of registration to RBI

Eight Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and one housing finance company have surrendered their certificates of registration to RBI.

Indie Homefin Pvt Ltd has surrendered the Certificate of Registration (CoR) granted by the National Housing Bank and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has therefore cancelled the CoR, the central bank said.

The NBFCs that have surrendered the CoRs includes Morgan Stanley India Securities Pvt Ltd, Sankalp Granites Pvt Ltd, Yardley Investment and Trading Company Pvt Ltd, Shirdi Credit and Finance Pvt Ltd, Mangalam Softwares Pvt Ltd, Dholadhar Investments Pvt Ltd, Goodwill Financial Services Pvt Ltd and West Bengal Industrial Development Corpn Ltd.

Indie Homefin cannot transact the business of a housing finance institution nor of a non-banking financial institutions.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 03:24 PM IST