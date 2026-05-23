Household LPG Supply Declines 11% In April Amid West Asia Conflict

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India’s LPG sales to households fell by 11 percent in April as supplies were disrupted due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Sales of commercial cylinders also slipped 10 percent, according to a report by The Economic Times.

State oil companies sold 1,982 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) of LPG in April to households, down from 2,229 TMT during the same period last year.

Sales of commercial cylinders, used mainly by eateries, offices, industrial canteens, malls, educational institutions, and hospitals, fell to 187 TMT in April from 208.5 TMT.

The decline has come amid the government limiting the supply of commercial gas cylinders to 70 percent of pre-war levels while prioritising households.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major global energy shipping route, and disruptions there have affected the movement of crude oil, LPG, and other petroleum products from Gulf countries.

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LPG availability in India came under pressure because a large part of the country’s LPG imports comes from the Gulf region.

Supply delays and lower imports affected overall sales during the month.

India imports nearly 60 percent of its LPG requirement, making the country highly dependent on international supplies.

Oil marketing companies are trying to manage inventories and maintain supplies by sourcing cargoes from alternative routes and suppliers wherever possible.

However, logistical disruptions and higher freight costs have made imports more expensive.

The shortage has also increased pressure on domestic fuel distribution networks and raised concerns about future availability if the disruption continues for a longer period.

Industry experts said prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could affect India’s broader energy security because the country depends heavily on Gulf nations for crude oil and gas imports.

The government and oil companies are closely monitoring the situation and assessing contingency plans to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies across the country.