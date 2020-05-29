Hospitality sector expects demand to pick by Q4 2020: Survey

Most hotel General Managers (GMs) expect the demand in the hospitality sector to pick up by the fourth quarter of 2020, stated a survey conducted by Anarock- HVS India & South Asia. The survey was conducted in the last week of April 2020.

The report revealed that over 42 per cent of the GMs believe that occupancy would be close to or higher than 50 per cent, while 46 per cent of the GMs believe that occupancy will remain below 40 per cent.

The survey was jointly released by Anarock- HVS India & South Asia stated, “Occupancies across hotels in key cities witnessed a sharp decline, as travel restrictions intensified and India continued the lockdown.” While India saw a decline of 82 per cent in occupancies, Thailand, one of the most preferred destinations in Asia, saw a drop of 90 per cent.