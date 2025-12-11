 Hospital Chain Park Medi World's IPO Ropes In 52% Subscriptions On The First Day Of Share Sale
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHospital Chain Park Medi World's IPO Ropes In 52% Subscriptions On The First Day Of Share Sale

Hospital Chain Park Medi World's IPO Ropes In 52% Subscriptions On The First Day Of Share Sale

The initial public offering of Park Medi World, which operates a hospital chain under the Park brand, received 52 per cent subscription on the first day of share sale.The company's IPO will conclude on December 12.It has fixed a price band of Rs 154-162 per share for its IPO, valuing the hospital chain at roughly Rs 7,000 crore. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 770 crore.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Park Medi World, which operates a hospital chain under the Park brand, received 52 per cent subscription on the first day of share sale on Wednesday.The Rs 920-crore IPO received bids for 2,19,00,048 shares against 4,18,18,182 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.

The quota for non-institutional investors subscribed 66 per cent, while the portion for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 61 per cent subscription. The part for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 27 per cent.

Read Also
Pharma Firm Corona Remedies' IPO Receives 137.04 Times Subscription On The Closing Day Of Share Sale
article-image

Park Medi World on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 276 crore from anchor investors. The company's IPO will conclude on December 12.It has fixed a price band of Rs 154-162 per share for its IPO, valuing the hospital chain at roughly Rs 7,000 crore.The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 770 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 150 crore by promoter Ajit Gupta.

The company plans to use proceeds worth Rs 380 crore for payment of debt, and Rs 60.5 crore will be allocated for funding capital expenditure related to the development of a new hospital and the expansion of an existing hospital by its subsidiaries, Park Medicity (NCR) and Blue Heavens, respectively.

FPJ Shorts
Google To Re-Enter Smart Glasses Segment; AI-Powered Eyewear Expected To Launch in 2026
Google To Re-Enter Smart Glasses Segment; AI-Powered Eyewear Expected To Launch in 2026
Raj Thackeray Appears Before Thane Court, Denies Guilt In 2008 Railway Assault Case; VIDEO
Raj Thackeray Appears Before Thane Court, Denies Guilt In 2008 Railway Assault Case; VIDEO
Hyderabad Gears Up For 'GOAT India Tour': Fans Can Book Exclusive Photo Opportunity With Lionel Messi At ₹10 Lakh
Hyderabad Gears Up For 'GOAT India Tour': Fans Can Book Exclusive Photo Opportunity With Lionel Messi At ₹10 Lakh
'Insta Password With Saba Azad, Twitter Password With Kangana Ranaut': Memes On Hrithik Roshan's Posts About Dhurandhar Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
'Insta Password With Saba Azad, Twitter Password With Kangana Ranaut': Memes On Hrithik Roshan's Posts About Dhurandhar Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
Read Also
SBI Mutual Fund Begins IPO Preparations; Promoters To Offload 10 Per Cent Stake As AMC Appoints...
article-image

A further Rs 27.45 crore is earmarked for the purchase of medical equipment by the company and its subsidiaries, Blue Heavens, and Ratangiri.The remaining funds will be used for unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.The hospital chain will make its stock market debut on December 17.

Its network of hospitals comprises 13 multi-super specialty hospitals with eight hospitals in Haryana, one hospital in New Delhi, three hospitals in Punjab and two hospitals in Rajasthan.Nuvama Wealth Management, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers to the public issue.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Equity Mutual Funds Attract Investor Interest In November, With Inflows Jumping 21% Monthly: AMFI

Equity Mutual Funds Attract Investor Interest In November, With Inflows Jumping 21% Monthly: AMFI

Now Mexico Imposes 50% Tariff On Indian Goods, Major Trade Shift After US Decision

Now Mexico Imposes 50% Tariff On Indian Goods, Major Trade Shift After US Decision

JSW Paints Completes Acquisition Of 60.7% Majority Stake In AkzoNobel India, Becoming The Promoter...

JSW Paints Completes Acquisition Of 60.7% Majority Stake In AkzoNobel India, Becoming The Promoter...

Hospital Chain Park Medi World's IPO Ropes In 52% Subscriptions On The First Day Of Share Sale

Hospital Chain Park Medi World's IPO Ropes In 52% Subscriptions On The First Day Of Share Sale

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Releases ₹116.15 Crore To Compensate 53,821 Farmers Facing Crop...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Releases ₹116.15 Crore To Compensate 53,821 Farmers Facing Crop...