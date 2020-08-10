SIES-FPJ: Time to look beyond food security with horticulture

To meet the nutritional needs of the growing population and also to improve the income of the farmers, horticulture is the way to go. But there are some challenges to achieving the optimum objective. These hurdles and opportunities were discussed at a webinar titled ‘The emerging wealth generator in farming is vegetables and fruit’. This session was organised by Free Press Journal (FPJ) and SIES in association with NSE, NCDEX Investor (Client) Protection Fund Trust, and East West Seed.

The panellist for this webinar are (in alphabetical order) Narendra Dhandre, DGM, Netafim; Pankaj Maheshwari, VP – Food and Water Division – India – Middle East and Africa, Alfa Laval; K E Muthu, Commercial Lead, Seminis Vegetable Seeds, South Asia & South-East Asia, Bayer; Dilip Rajan, MD, East-West Seed; and Dr Omveer Singh, MD, NDDB Dairy Services. While RN Bhaskar, consulting editor, FPJ moderated the session, Vaneeta Raney, head, BMM, SIES College welcomed the panellists and delivered a vote of thanks.

Given below are edited excerpts compiled by Jescilia K

Overview of horticulture

Dr Omveer Singh, MD, NDDB Dairy Services: While India’s population has grown from 35 crore to 135 crore since Independence, our horticulture production has grown seven-fold in terms of volume and value. This was possible because initially the public sector and then private sector did a good job in developing and transferring the technology to farmers. Agriculture can be harnessed for economic development of rural masses.

Horticulture has a great scope in terms of the demand and improvement in productivity. There is a huge gap between the potential and actual productivity. It will definitely add value to the farming system.

K E Muthu, Commercial Lead, Seminis Vegetable Seeds, South Asia & South-East Asia, Bayer: Horticulture farming is and will be a wealth generator. Our vegetable production has been growing at 4.6 per cent CAGR in the last 13 years, which is quite substantial. According to a data, our acreage agricultural growth has been 2.6 per cent during this time. This is possible as there has been a good amount of innovation that has taken place in the public and private sector. This innovation has taken place especially in seeds, irrigation, soluble fertilizers, agronomical solutions and others. This has given a fillip in the last 13 years to our productivity. But we can increase productivity further.

The farmers did not have access to information for a long time – whether it is weather, pest and disease management, market access or others. About two decades later, due to mobile phones, the information gap has reduced.

In the case of consumption, the world is moving from food security to nutrition security. There will be an increase in food consumption as people are moving towards five portions a day (in terms of consumption). This is actually a win-win for everyone. Urbanisation will improve our per capita consumption. So, there is an opportunity here and horticulture is the right substitute for the same.

Dilip Rajan, MD, East-West Seed: Horticulture offers a better economic choice to smallholder farmers. They are high-value crops that can be grown in small farms. At the same time, it gives better returns. Vegetables can be harvested within 45-55 days. This means that if a farmer follows modern agronomic practices, he can potentially extract three-four crops in a given year. For the farmers to make the shift from growing paddy to horticulture crops, we need to increase the awareness around it.

Another reason to grow fruits and vegetables is that both offer nutrients. Spices are essential to Indian culture and so are flowers.

Today, horticulture crops are grown in 17 per cent of the total agriculture area. But they contribute around 30 per cent of the agricultural GDP.

For the last five years, horticulture has been surpassing other agriculture produce. In 2017-2018, we produced 307 million tonnes of horticulture produce — this is 27 million tonnes more in terms of the quantity of foodgrain that is harvested.

If a horticulture revolution happens it will not be confined to Northern states. But it will take place across the country as the country does not face seasonal barriers.

Horticulture offers real development for India. There is a need to stop calling it agriculture and start calling it agri business.

Narendra Dhandre, DGM, Netafim: Adoption of micro-irrigation in fruits and vegetables will increase productivity. There is a need to create awareness about various technologies to improve agriculture productivity.

Our Prime Minister has the vision to double the farmers’ income by 2022. This is possible by cultivation of fruits and vegetables using modern techniques.

With the help of Israel, India has set up centres of excellence in each state. It needs to be replicated in each district (this is to encourage use of technology in agriculture).

Pankaj Maheshwari, VP – Food and Water Division – India – Middle East and Africa, Alfa Laval: There is a need to look at agriculture as a business sector and not as a welfare sector. The farmer is not producing to feed the country but actually to generate income from that activity.

The recent announcement to dismantle the APMC structure for the procurement of fruits and vegetables, will help private players to procure as well. This is another kind of revolution. India had two revolutions – green and white. Now, India will have an income revolution.