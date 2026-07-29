Honeywell Automation India's Q1 FY27 Standalone Net Profit Drops To ₹150.7 Crore

Mumbai: Honeywell Automation India Limited on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹150.7 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), which concluded on 30 June 2026. This represents a decline from the ₹159.7 crore reported in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Financial Performance

Standalone revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹1,204.4 crore, down from ₹1,180.7 crore in Q4 FY26. Total standalone income for the quarter was ₹1,250.8 crore, compared to ₹1,228.2 crore in the previous quarter.

Expense Overview

Total standalone expenses for the quarter were ₹1,047.7 crore, a slight increase from ₹1,012 crore in Q4 FY26. Cost of materials consumed was ₹584.9 crore, while employee benefits expense amounted to ₹232.8 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone earnings per share (basic and diluted) for Q1 FY27 were ₹170.45, down from ₹180.60 in Q4 FY26. The company’s paid-up equity share capital remained constant at ₹88 crore.

Board Meeting Details

The company's Board of Directors met on 29 July 2026 to approve the unaudited standalone financial results. The meeting commenced at 12:10 p.m. and concluded at 2:00 p.m. on the same day.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.