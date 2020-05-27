Honda Motorcycle’s Yadvinder Guleria to speak at FPJ-IIM Indore’s webinar on auto sector

The automobile players across the spectrum have either partially or fully started operations as soon as the COVID-19 related lockdown was partially lifted in all parts of the country.

They all hope that there will be a demand for two-wheelers – where the market demand is significantly larger than that for four-wheelers. While these companies go ahead with business continuity plans, they are aware of the challenges that lie ahead for them. The first is concern about demand itself. The second is financial capability, even though the desire may exist. And the third is the ability to muster the workforce that existed in pre-COVID-19 times.

Then there are other challenges too that Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director of Sales and Marketing at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will dwell on.

