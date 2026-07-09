Honda India To Expand Production Capacity To 80 Lakh Units By 2028, Add 3,800 Jobs

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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is planning a major expansion of its manufacturing capacity in India, aiming to increase annual production capacity to 80 lakh units by 2028.

The expansion is expected to create more than 3,800 jobs, according to company President and CEO Tsutsumu Otani.

The two-wheeler subsidiary of Japan’s Honda Motor Co is positioning India as a key manufacturing and export hub for its global operations.

Otani said the company’s increased production capacity will help meet rising domestic demand while supporting growing export requirements across international markets.

Honda currently exports motorcycles and scooters manufactured in India to 65 countries, including developed markets such as Japan and Europe.

The company’s export volumes have grown steadily, increasing from 3.6 lakh units in FY24 to 5.1 lakh units in FY25 and 6.2 lakh units in FY26, highlighting India’s growing importance in Honda’s global supply chain.

At present, HMSI has an installed annual production capacity of more than 60 lakh units across four manufacturing facilities located in Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan, Narasapura in Karnataka and Vithalapur in Gujarat.

As part of the expansion plan, Honda has announced a new third production line at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan with an investment of around Rs 1,500 crore.

The new line is expected to begin operations in 2028 and will add an annual capacity of 6.7 lakh units. After the expansion, the Tapukara facility’s total capacity will rise to 20.1 lakh units.

The company is also expanding its Vithalapur plant in Gujarat. In 2025, HMSI announced the addition of a fourth production line at the facility with an investment of Rs 920 crore.

The new line is scheduled to start operations in 2027 and will increase the plant’s capacity by 6.5 lakh units, taking total production capability to 26.1 lakh units.

Otani said India will continue to play a significant role in Honda’s global manufacturing and export strategy.

While electric mobility remains an important part of the company’s long-term plans, Honda will continue following a multi-technology approach involving internal combustion engines, electric vehicles and alternative fuel solutions.

The company’s expansion reflects the growing demand for two-wheelers in India and the increasing role of the country in global automotive manufacturing.