Honasa Consumer acquires BBlunt; to enter into hair colour, styling category

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (HCPL), parent company of Mamaearth, The Derma Co., and Aqualogica, has acquired BBLUNT, a premium hair care, hair color and styling products brand from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), while also acquiring BBLUNT salons operated by Bhabani Blunt Hair Dressing Pvt. Ltd.

Founded by Adhuna and Ashoke Bhabani, BBLUNT, over the last two decades, has built a unique reputation in the world of hairstyling. The brand’s strength lies in its extensive experience of styling Bollywood celebrities and transferring the salon experience & expertise into high quality products. Over the last decade the brand has built a diverse and revolutionary product portfolio. The product portfolio currently consists of hair colors, shampoos, dry shampoos, conditioners, styling products, serums and temporary hair colors.

Estimated at Rs 6,000 crore, the hair color and hairstyling category are expected to continue fast-paced growth in India.

As part of the acquisition, BBLUNT hair care and styling products business will be completely owned and managed by Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. However, BBLUNT salon business will continue to operate as an independent entity, with the founding team Adhuna Bhabani, Osh Bhabani and Avan Contractor as Creative Directors and Spoorthy Shetty as CEO.

Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. said, ”BBLUNT, as a brand, has been ahead of its time with its innovative product portfolio and its digital presence. The brand has carved a niche for itself and considering the market size of Rs 6000 crore in hair color and hairstyling, the brand has potential to grow exponentially. Being a house of brands, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. has attained expertise in building millennial brands with a digital-first approach. We will utilize our expertise and proficiency in digital marketing to accelerate the growth and scale of BBLUNT. Since the brands synergize on fundamental principles and strong millennial connect, we are confident that BBLUNT will be a great addition to the Honasa Consumer portfolio.”

Adhuna Bhabani, Founder & Director, BBLUNT said, ”BBLUNT and Honasa Consumer Pvt ltd share a strong synergy and common brand values. Honasa is a strong player in the direct to consumer/e-commerce space and they see great potential in the brand and the salon heritage that we have. We, the team, are very excited to see what the future holds in this exciting new chapter for the brand.”

Spoorthy Shetty, CEO, BBLUNT said, ”This is a win-win situation for both companies and the expected synergies will allow us to broaden our customer, product, geographical & technological base. Our clients will continue to receive the same high quality service, which they have come to expect.”

Through the acquisition JM Financial Ltd acted as an exclusive financial advisor to Honasa Consumer Private Limited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 06:34 PM IST