Home Loan Rates And Affordability: How Should Buyers Respond When Property Prices Stay High? | File photo

Property prices can stay elevated even when home loan interest rates become more manageable. For buyers, that creates a different affordability question: not simply whether borrowing has become cheaper, but whether the home they want still fits their income and repayment capacity.

The practical response is to work backwards from a sustainable EMI. Start with the property price, assess how much you can contribute without exhausting your savings, and then determine the loan amount, interest rate and tenure that fit your finances.

What do higher property prices mean for your home loan?

A higher property price does not automatically mean you need to take a larger loan. The amount you borrow depends on the property cost, your own contribution and the financing requirement that remains.

For example, consider a property priced at Rs. 1 crore. If you can contribute Rs. 20 lakh from your own funds, the proposed loan requirement would be Rs. 80 lakh.

The next question is whether the EMI on that Rs. 80 lakh loan fits comfortably within your monthly finances.

Increasing your own contribution can reduce the loan amount and therefore the EMI. But putting too much of your savings into the purchase can leave you with less money for emergencies, moving costs, furnishing and other expenses.

You also need to budget separately for costs such as stamp duty and registration, which can increase the cash required to complete the purchase.

A lower rate helps, but it does not fix an unaffordable property

When home loan interest rates are lower, the same loan amount can result in a lower EMI than it would at a higher rate. That improves affordability, but only within limits.

Your borrowing cost is shaped by three variables:

Consider a Rs. 50 lakh loan at an illustrative rate of 7.50% p.a. over 20 years. The estimated EMI is about Rs. 40,280 a month. Extending the tenure can reduce the monthly outgo, but the loan remains outstanding for longer and the total interest cost rises.

This is why a favourable borrowing rate should be treated as one part of the affordability calculation, rather than a reason to increase the property budget.

A lower rate does not justify a larger loan

Suppose two buyers, Raj and Aryan are purchasing the same Rs. 1 crore property at the same illustrative interest rate and tenure. One contributes Rs. 30 lakh and borrows Rs. 70 lakh. The other contributes Rs. 20 lakh and borrows Rs. 80 lakh.

Aryan retains an additional Rs. 10 lakh in savings but takes on a higher monthly repayment and a higher total interest cost.

Neither approach is automatically better. The right balance depends on how much liquidity you need to retain and how much EMI your income can support without putting other financial commitments under pressure.

This is also where comparing lenders becomes relevant. Once you know the loan amount you can realistically manage, you can assess the applicable home loan interest rates, tenure options, fees and repayment terms offered by Bajaj Finance against that requirement.

Use a home loan eligibility calculator as a ceiling, not a target

A home loan eligibility calculator can help you estimate how much you may be able to borrow based on factors such as income, age, existing obligations and other eligibility criteria.

But eligibility and affordability answer different questions.

For example, if a home loan eligibility calculator indicates that you may qualify for Rs. 90 lakh, that does not mean Rs. 90 lakh is the right amount for you to borrow. Your own assessment should also account for existing EMIs, regular household expenses, savings requirements and the possibility of changes in income or financial commitments.

A useful approach is to treat the eligibility estimate as a ceiling to investigate, rather than a target to reach.

Once you have this number, you can compare it with the loan amount you actually need and then assess lenders on the terms that matter to your situation.

If the EMI does not fit, change the equation

If the property is fixed but the proposed EMI feels too high, you have several variables to test before committing.

You could:

· Increase your own contribution, provided doing so does not deplete your financial buffer

· Consider a property at a lower price point

· Compare different loan tenures

· Compare the applicable interest rates across lenders

· Review the complete cost of borrowing, rather than looking at the EMI alone.

For example, a Rs. 50 lakh loan over 20 years at an illustrative rate of 7.50% p.a. has an estimated EMI of about Rs. 40,280. At 8.25% p.a., the estimated EMI rises to about Rs. 42,603.

· The difference may look manageable in isolation, but the higher rate also increases the total cost of borrowing over the tenure.

· That is why the applicable rate matters, but so does the loan amount against which that rate is applied.

·

Look beyond the headline home loan interest rate

Comparing home loan interest rates is important, but the lowest displayed rate does not by itself tell you which loan will suit your requirement.

Before making a comparison, look at:

The rate you see on a lender's website may also depend on your borrower category and applicable loan terms. Your final rate should therefore be assessed against the actual offer available to you rather than assumed from a headline figure.

How do these affordability considerations apply to Bajaj Finance Home Loan?

Once you have established the property price, loan requirement and EMI range that fit your finances, you can compare those requirements with the terms offered by Bajaj Finance Home Loan.

Bajaj Finance offers home loan interest rates starting from 7.50% p.a.* for salaried applicants. The listed home loan amount can be up to Rs. 15 crore*, while eligible borrowers can have a tenure of up to 32 years*. Processing fees are listed at up to 4% of the loan amount, plus applicable GST.

These figures describe the available product range, not the amount or rate every borrower will receive. The applicable terms depend on the borrower and loan requirements.

The more relevant question, therefore, is not whether you can access the maximum loan amount. It is whether the applicable rate, loan amount, tenure and associated costs together produce a repayment structure that fits your financial plan.

When property prices stay high, what should a buyer do?

High property prices make the borrowing decision more important, not simply more expensive. A lower home loan interest rate can reduce the cost of borrowing, but it cannot make a property affordable if the required loan pushes the EMI beyond what your finances can sustain.

Before committing, work backwards from the repayment you can manage. Check how much you can contribute, calculate the loan you actually need, use a home loan eligibility calculator to understand your potential borrowing range, and then compare the applicable rate and tenure.

You can then assess those requirements against the terms Bajaj Finance offers.

The aim is not to borrow the maximum amount you are eligible for. It is to choose a loan structure that allows you to buy the property you want without turning the repayment into a long-term financial strain.

*Terms and conditions apply.