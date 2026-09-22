Home Loan Costs Beyond The Principal: How To Factor In The Processing Fee For An Accurate Cost Estimate |

Comparing home loans usually starts and ends with the interest rate, but the interest rate isn't the only cost of borrowing. A home loan processing fee sits alongside it, charged at the point your application is accepted, and skipping it in your cost comparison means you're not actually comparing the full cost of two loans, just one part of it.

The Bajaj Finance Home Loan is offered by an RBI-regulated Housing Finance Company, with interest rates starting from 7.25%* p.a. for salaried applicants and 7.70%* p.a. for self-employed applicants — the rate most borrowers compare first, though it's only one part of the full cost picture.

How do you factor in the processing fee for an accurate home loan cost estimate?

Processing fees are typically charged as a percentage of the sanctioned loan amount, and the exact figure varies by lender and by applicant profile. Rather than assuming a fixed number, the accurate approach is to ask each lender you're comparing for their specific fee applicable to your loan amount and profile, and add that figure to your cost comparison alongside the interest rate, instead of comparing rates alone. For instance, Bajaj Finance charges processing fees of up to 4% of the loan amount along with applicable GST.

What is a processing fee, and why does it exist?

A processing fee covers the lender's cost of assessing and processing your application — verifying your documents, evaluating the property, and running the credit checks that go into a sanction decision. It's charged once, typically at the application or sanction stage, rather than recurring like your EMI. Because it's a percentage of the sanctioned amount rather than a flat figure, it scales with the size of your loan, which is worth remembering when you're comparing a smaller loan against a larger one across different lenders.

Why can't you compare processing fees using a single published number?

Processing fees vary by applicant profile — your loan amount, employment category, and the specific terms of the loan can all affect the percentage applied. A published "starting from" figure on a lender's website often reflects the most favourable case, not necessarily what you'd be charged. This is similar to how a headline interest rate reflects the best-case applicant rather than a guaranteed rate for everyone, and it's why getting a specific, written fee quote for your own application is more useful than relying on an advertised figure when building your cost comparison.

How should you request a fee quote so it's genuinely comparable?

When you ask a lender for their processing fee, be specific about the exact loan amount and applicant category you're asking about, since a general answer about "typical" fees may not reflect what applies to your situation. Ask whether the fee is a fixed percentage or a range, and whether it's charged upfront, deducted from the disbursed amount, or invoiced separately, since these structural differences affect how much cash you need available at the time of sanction versus disbursal. Getting this in writing, alongside the interest rate quote, means you're working from a complete and comparable figure rather than piecing together an estimate from a general marketing page.

What other charges sit alongside the processing fee?

How do you build an accurate total-cost estimate before borrowing?

Get a written quote for the interest rate applicable to your specific profile, not the advertised starting figure. Request the exact processing fee percentage for your loan amount and applicant category from each lender you're comparing. Confirm whether part-prepayment or foreclosure charges apply to your chosen rate structure, since floating-rate individual borrowers are typically exempt. Add the processing fee to the total cost alongside the interest cost over your chosen tenure, rather than treating it as a separate, smaller consideration. Factor in your down payment and any state-specific registration or stamp duty costs, which sit outside the loan itself but are part of what you'll actually spend to close the purchase.

Does the processing fee change based on your applicant profile?

Yes. Since the fee is charged as a percentage of the sanctioned amount and varies by applicant profile, factors like your loan amount, employment category, and the specific product structure you choose can all influence what you're charged. This is another reason a generic published figure isn't a reliable basis for comparison — the fee that applies to your specific application may differ from what a lender's general marketing suggests.

What mistakes do borrowers make when estimating costs?

The most common one is focusing the entire comparison on the interest rate and treating the processing fee as an afterthought, when on a large loan amount, even a modest percentage fee can be a meaningful rupee sum. A second is assuming the fee is negotiable or waivable in the same way a rate sometimes is, without confirming that with the specific lender. A third is forgetting that the fee is charged once at the start, so it needs to be budgeted for alongside the down payment at the time of purchase, rather than assumed to be spread out like the EMI.

Building a cost estimate you can trust

Applications for the Bajaj Finance Home Loan can be initiated online, and doorstep document pick-up is available in place of branch visits, which is a good point in the process to also request a written breakdown of applicable fees for your specific loan. Before committing to a lender, add the processing fee, the down payment, and any applicable prepayment terms to your interest rate comparison — the lender with the lowest rate isn't automatically the lowest-cost option once the full picture is accounted for.

This is sponsored content published in partnership with Bajaj Finance Home Loan. It is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be treated as financial advice. Readers should verify current rates, fees and eligibility criteria directly with the lender before making a borrowing decision. Figures marked with an asterisk (*) are subject to terms and conditions applicable on the lender's website. Terms and conditions apply.