Home Interiors startup Shadez raises over $200K in pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Home Interiors startup Shadez has raised over $200K in Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds raised will be used for entering metros like Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi and Ahmedabad by the end of this Financial Year. The funds also will be invested in technology, machinery, manpower, marketing, and product development.

The startup, founded in 2018 by Adarsh Anand and Amit Tiwari, is operating across Mumbai, Pune and Vadodara and has painted 200+ homes in Mumbai till date with over 4 lakh sq ft, according to a press release.

Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO, Inflection Point Ventures says, “Our research showed that painting is a painful process for the entire family as it takes weeks to get a home painted while the family and kids are displaced. It would be a joy for the family and a significant disruption for the industry if house painting can be completed in 1 day. Between morning and evening. This will also lead to families getting re-painting done more frequently than current frequency of 5 years.

Home decor highly unorganized in India

Home decor in India is a highly unorganized market and there is no standardization of such services. Shadez is attempting to solve this pain point for homeowners as they finish the painting job in a day. Their application of technology to cut down the total service time and deliver the project in a day. They also offer easy EMI plans for their customers.

The market size of paint service industry in India stands at Rs 1,00,000+ crore with 20 percent homes getting painted every year.

Residential spaces prefer daytime and commercial spaces show inclination towards night shifts. Considering such varying requirements, Shadez undertakes both residential and commercial projects 24x7 to accommodate all requests. They plan to start with false ceiling, exterior painting and project consulting as an addition to their offerings in the coming future, the release added.

How Shadez works

The startup works with a smart painting process and the latest automatic tools along with professional painters to make the entire process faster than any other conventional process of painting. These factors help them in eliminating the hassle which generally people face while handling the painting projects. Aiming to make the painting projects convenient, Shadez envisions to deliver 10x of the current revenue in the next 12 months, it said.

Jignesh Kenia, Lead Investor, Inflection Point Ventures said, “Painting industry is largely unorganized and the entire process right from planning to pricing to execution is a painful process and time-consuming as well. Their [Shadez] turnround time of a day (for a repainting job), transparency in pricing and professional team creates a great experience for the customers which was validated in our discussions with their customers, during the due diligence process."

Adarsh Anand, Founder & CEO, Shadez, says, “. We would really like to thank IPV for believing in us and for the all the support extended in getting us off the ground”

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:24 AM IST