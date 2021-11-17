e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:29 AM IST

Home First Finance India plans to raise up to Rs 99 cr via bonds

Home First Finance Company India plans to issue secured, redeemable, and taxable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches up to Rs 99 crore / Representational Image |

Home First Finance Company India on Tuesday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 99 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

''A meeting of the committee of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, November 22, 2021,'' the non-banking financial company said in a regulatory filing.

Under this, the company plans to issue secured, redeemable and taxable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches up to Rs 99 crore, it added.

Shares of Home First Finance Company India on Tuesday closed at Rs 736.55 apiece on the BSE, up 0.44 per cent from the previous close.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:29 AM IST
