Home Credit partners with Flexmoney to offer instant cardless EMI

Home Credit India, a local arm of the international consumer finance provider with operations spanning across Europe and Asia, has partnered with Flexmoney, full-lifecycle BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) Digital Credit Network Platform provider to offer Instant Cardless EMI to Home Credit customers across Flexmoney’s network of over 4,800 online marquee merchants.

The “cardless EMI” facility is available to customers across popular categories such as mobiles, electronics, durables, fashion, home, fitness, travel, and insurance.

With this partnership, Home Credit customers can avail easy and instant EMIs through Flexmoney’s integrated secure checkout platform.

Ankush Khosla, Chief Sales Officer, Home Credit India said; “The partnership will enable an enhanced and a customer friendly experience. With presence across e-commerce platforms, this alliance will scale-up our reach across Flexmoney’s vast network of merchants and strengthen our large retail footprint in India.”

Yezdi Lashkari, Founder & CEO, Flexmoney Technologies said; “With this partnership we look forward to catering to the growing demand for instant, frictionless purchase finance from India’s Digital Consumer Generation. Flexmoney’s vision is to simplify and democratize consumer credit by enabling trusted Banks and NBFCs to offer branded, cardless digital consumption credit lines to their customers.”

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:34 PM IST