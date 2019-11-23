HMSI plant workers stage protest march

New Delhi: A section of workers of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's (HMSI) Manesar plant on Friday took out a protest against the company's decision to sack contractual workers and suspend work at the facility. The march started from the plant to Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner's office.

A worker union leader claimed that around 4,000-5,000 workers participated in the protest.

The Japanese two-wheeler major has suspended operations at the Manesar plant since first week of November as workers protested for a over a week against the retrenchment of their 200 contractual colleagues.

The stand-off at the facility, which employs around 1,900 permanent workers and 2,500 contract workers, began on November 5 morning when the company management did not allow some of the contractual workers to go inside the plant.

HMSI Employee Union leaders alleged that the company had reduced production of the facility by 50 per cent and was sacking contractual workers in the garb of slowdown.

"Some 4,000-5,000 workers participated in the march. We submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner demanding an early solution," a union leader said.