HMSI launches 100-cc Shine, looks to sell 3 lakh units in a year

Left to Right- Mr. Takeshi Kobayashi, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Mr Ryosuke Sato, Chief Engineer, Vehicle Supervisory Department , Monozukuri Supervisory Unit, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Mr. Yukitoshi Fujisaka, General Manager, Sales Division, Motorcycle Business Supervisory Unit and Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Operating Officer, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India at the launch of Honda Shine 100. |

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday launched its 100-cc Shine 100 motorcycle at an introductory price of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom Maharashtra) and said it targets to sell 3 lakh units in a year of mass market category bike with plans to ramp up the volumes to 6 lakh units over a period of the next three years.

The 100-cc segment accounts for almost one-third of the total two-wheeler market in the country.

The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler maker Honda also said it is looking at utilising its total capacity next fiscal. HMSI's capacity stands at 5.2 million units per annum and it is currently operating at almost 100 per cent capacity.

Launching the all-new Shine 100, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Shine is the most popular and trusted motorcycle brand in its category. Today we unveil Honda’s all new 100cc motorcycle - Shine 100 which is designed and built to refortify the Shine legacy. Shine 100 is Honda’s next big leap to make mobility more accessible and affordable for people across India. We are proud to present a robust, reliable, and fuel-efficient motorcycle for customers in the basic commuter category. As we launch the Shine 100, we continue to prioritize the needs and aspirations of our customers and strive to exceed their expectations in every step of this journey.”

Commenting on the launch of Shine 100, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Operating Officer, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Today is the beginning of a new journey, as we launch Shine 100 - the all new 100cc motorcycle for the Indian commuters. Shine 100 is Honda’s promise for every Indian commuter to surpass their expectations by offering unmatched value. With its reliable performance, comfortable ride, and affordable price we aim to empower people with the freedom to move forward, to explore new horizons and realize their dreams. Let us ride together towards a better future.”

All-new 100cc Engine

At the heart of Shine 100 ticks an all-new 100cc OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) which optimizes energy output by maximizing efficient combustion and minimizing friction with a smooth eco-friendly engine. This new 100cc engine is light weight and efficient with the finest innovation producing optimum performance, enhanced maneuverability, and class leading mileage delivering highest value to customers. External fuel pump fitted outside the fuel tank reduces the maintenance time as it is easily accessible.

1. Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI): The system uses onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture which aids consistent power output, high fuel efficiency & less emissions.

2. Friction Reduction: The piston cooling jet reduces friction & maintains optimum engine temperature. The offset cylinder and use of rocker roller arm further reduce the frictional loss which not only helps in smooth and better power output, but also improves fuel efficiency.

3. The Solenoid Valve acting as an automatic choke system ensures rich air fuel mixture and provides the convenience of one time start at any point of time.

Supreme Comfort and Convenience

The long and comfortable seat (677mm) provides ample space for rider and the pillion riding to ride long distances with comfort. Be it family or utility-based rides, seating posture of Shine 100 ensures unmatched comfort and makes it the best choice for fatigue free daily commuting. Shine 100 has a uniquely designed tank and a narrow leg opening angle, giving the rider an excellent knee grip.

The riding position has been designed keeping in mind family comfortable riding and load carrying. The optimum seat height (786mm) allows easy ground touch for average height Indian riders. The specially developed suspension unit with long stroke manages any kind of road conditions with ease. It’s ability to absorb the vibrations on rough surface gives extra stability and confidence to the rider and pillion.

Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor prevents engine start while the side stand is engaged enabling a convenient and carefree ride. Making every ride on the Shine 100 comfortable and convenient, is the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer.

Maximum Utility

Light weight durable steel frame contributes to overall lower vehicle weight. It gives a soft steering feel and excellent maneuverability. Durable & tough frame is suitable for variable road conditions and supports carrying load. Handling the vehicle on narrow roads is made easy with small turning radius of 1.9 meters which is class leading in this segment. Excellent gradeability allows Shine 100 to easily climb inclines even while carrying heavy loads.

Long Wheelbase (1245 mm) and high ground clearance (168mm) make it stable at higher speeds and bad road conditions inspiring rider confidence.

Elegant Style

Enriched design inspired by India’s favorite Shine125, the Shine 100’s overall graphic theme compliments the elegance of the motorcycle. The appealing front cowl, all black alloy wheels, practical aluminum grab rail, bold tail lamp and sleek distinguished muffler compliment smooth style of the motorcycle.

Essential Reliability

HMSI is also offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Shine 100.

Price & color options

Shine 100 will be available in 5 color options (Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes). The all new Shine 100 is priced attractively at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra)