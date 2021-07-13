HMSI commences deliveries of 2021 Gold Wing Tour in India; all you need to know

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today commenced the deliveries of its flagship model, 2021 Gold Wing Tour in India.

The deliveries were conducted through company’s premium retail outlets – Honda BigWing Topline in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Indore (Madhya Pradesh).

Sparking its appeal as the company’s premium touring motorcycle, the first lot of the flagship CBU import model was completely booked within 24 hours of bookings open announcement, the company said in a press release.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “2021 Gold Wing Tour is a one-of-a kind premium touring motorcycle many aspire to own across the globe. It comes equipped with top features providing both comfort and luxury. We are glad to witness an overwhelming response for the machine that has always been a legend. This in itself is a testimony to the evolution of premium-motorcycle demand scenario as well as customer’s trust in brand Honda.”

Key features

The styling presents a unique silhouette and counterpoints comfort with the dynamic abilities of chassis and engine, with the traditional Gold Wing premium level of fit, finish and materials. Its ‘face’ is daringly forward slanting; combined with the compact fairing proportions, it presents an energetic frontal signature.

Powering the beast is the 1,833cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine produces peak power of 93kW @ 5,500rpm and peak torque of 170Nm @ 4,500rpm.

Also on display is the motorcycle itself – the double wishbone front suspension, flat six-cylinder engine, exhausts, an extended electric screen, dual LED fog lights, etc.

The motorcycle comes equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Idling Stop (on the DCT option), Hill Start Assist (HSA).

The Gold Wing Tour is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so the rider can utilise the personalised information and content inside their smartphone, such as telephone numbers and music playlists. Bluetooth connectivity is also available and there are two USB Type-C ports to plug into.

The 2021 Gold Wing Tour makes its way to the Indian market through CBU* route from Japan (Completely Built-Up).

Color, price & availability

The 2021 Gold Wing Tour is available at the company’s exclusive premium dealerships – BigWing Topline in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala) & Hyderabad (Telangana).