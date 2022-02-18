HLTH.network launches its app, to transform healthcare vertical

HLTH.network, base protocol layer for global health data, has launched its app, HLTH.run, in India. Acting as an extension to their healthy routines, the app intends to make exercising/running more interesting and engaging for its users with easy UI and exciting features, it said in a press statement.

The newly launched app is committed to making healthcare secure, accessible, and affordable to all global citizens, focusing on expanding in India. The core team of 37 people are working continuously to make the app more user-friendly and add the latest features to give the clients a seamless experience, it said.

The app will aid the users in leading a healthier life by incentivizing them in the form of tokens. They will earn HLTH.tokens, a cryptocurrency, by indulging in physical activity. The tokens will be credited to the users’ HLTH.wallet, which they can use to buy vitamins and other supplements available at HLTH.store.

Besides earning HLTH tokens, the users can compete with their friends, earn badges, track their workout history, and set goals for themselves.

Axel Schumacher, CEO, HLTH.run, said, “We are deeply concerned about the rapid rise in health problems in India, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19. With HLTH.run, we are providing incentives in the form of tokens and rewards to people to encourage them to be physically active. Furthermore, they can make it fun by challenging their friends and inviting them to do the activity together. We are also working on adding features like calorie count, workout planner, and tutorials to the app.”

Harvard biologist George Church joined as a Co-Founder and along with Schumacher, Co-Founder & CEO, intends to transform the global health ecosystem. The company aims to offer multiple health data-sharing solutions, including DNA NFT marketplace HLTH.NFT, DNA data marketplace HLTH.DNA, crypto health store HLTH.run, and healthcare blockchain-focused journal HLTH.Media, it added.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 02:35 PM IST