Hiring challenges in post-pandemic era; here's how you can tackle them

The world has become so volatile that the definition of ‘the new normal’ also keeps changing every day. Employers need a resilient workforce to keep up with the uncertainty. Gone are the days when employees were desperate to retain their jobs.

Post-pandemic, they are driven more by what will add value to their career, irrespective of the lucrative prospects being offered to them. They have become more conscious of the value the company stands for. However, hiring and retaining talent, especially from specialisations like data analytics, internet, engineering and sales and marketing has become the most difficult. (Source-Mercer).

Hence recruiters will need to roll their sleeves up, because the other side of the road has got a few not-so-easy to handle curveballs in store.

Great Resignation

The great resignation has been ongoing since 2021, and has become a huge challenge for recruiters. The pandemic has made employees take a step back and rethink their goals and career trajectories. Today, employees are more self-aware regarding their personal and professional aspirations while applying for any role. Hence, they are not afraid to leave if employers fail to meet those expectations. Even though organisations are focusing more on retention policies and using high compensation packages to attract talent, they can maybe sustain the attrition rate, but not avoid it completely.

Hybrid work debate

Companies are developing new plans to facilitate more people on-site while balancing the hybrid working as well. The biggest challenge of this shift is that the idea of going back to the office, even for 3 days a week, does not sound pleasing to many employees. Employees still wish to work from home (or hometown) full-time due to a better work-life balance, more leisure hours and wastes zero commute time. This lack of flexibility is also one of the reasons why employees end up handing over their resignations.

Candidate experience

In today’s market, the candidate holds all the important cards. It has become important for recruiters to provide an end-to-end smooth candidate experience. This step is also important for employer branding. One bad Glassdoor review can cost a company many good candidates and impact its reputation. But talent acquisition specialists are having a hard time providing a digital and interactive candidate experience. Factors like lengthy application process, lack of virtual interview management and no proper onboarding support often become the reason recruiters end up losing talent.

Difficult to find right ‘fit’

Every employer wishes to pick the best talent. Hence while looking for a candidate, they are pretty rigid regarding the kind of attributes their ideal candidates should have and often refuse to look beyond that. This often leads to open vacancies for weeks and even months. At the end, their rigidity becomes a challenge for them to fill the vacancy on time. It also puts more pressure on current employees to perform more responsibilities.

Lack of automation

Lack of proper automation increases the workload of recruiters. It also creates more challenges for them because they are stuck with monotonous tasks like scheduling interviews and scanning resumes instead of empowering employees using metrics like productivity, engagement and fatigue. AI-powered tools in the market can easily resolve this issue and improve flexibility. However, recruiters will need to look for customizable tools unique to their organisations, which is another challenge in itself.

How to tackle these challenges?

Adjust your criteria and widen your hiring scope

Becoming more flexible while hiring will help employers find candidates across diverse groups and skillset. (Additionally, flexibility must also be shown in incorporating a more complaisant work model. Post pandemic there are many who are in favour of work from home culture but the company’s must not ignore those handful employees who prefer working from office. Organizations must come up with an inclusive solution that compensates the diverse demands of the various employees.)

Improve what you have

Sometimes the perfect person for the job is sitting right under your nose. Most in-house employees will gladly take up new opportunities that align with their personal and professional growth.

Remember the three R’s to employee retention

It is important to make employees feel engaged and connected with the team to retain them for a longer time. Remember these three important R’s:

● Respect: Because every employee deserves appreciation for their contribution.

● Reward: Go beyond monetary rewards to create a positive work culture.

● Relax: Providing employees time to relax is important and support in case they feel burnt out.

Make best possible use of tech

AI and Automation can be used to delegate administrative tasks, and extract workforce data to predict metrics like performance and behaviour. (By helping in making unbiased decisions, technology in the hiring process can acutely help in achieving diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. The data-driven insights provided by the various tools helps in coming up with scalable solutions that contributes in expediting the process, challenge thinking and helps in making a more bias free hiring process. The various AI tools help a great deal in evaluating and analysing the skills and aptitudes of the multiple candidates that makes the process of scanning the potential candidate easy.) These analytics can come handy while improving productivity, engagement and retention.

(Girish Kukreja is Founder & CEO- FlexC-talent Marketplace)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:00 PM IST