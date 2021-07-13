Hiranandani Group invests Rs 700 cr to build commercial project near Mumbai, construction to end by December 2022

Real estate major Hiranandani Group is investing Rs 700 crore to develop a 2 million square feet office building at Thane, near Mumbai as part of its plan to expand commercial real estate portfolio.

The company has already completed 0.6 million square feet tower 'Quantum' at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The occupation certificate has already been received and the company has started the leasing process.

In a statement, Hiranandani group said it is developing a total of 2.6 million square feet 'Hiranandani Business Park' in its township Hiranandani Estate, which is spread over 350 acres on Ghodbunder Road, Thane near Mumbai.

The company said the construction of 2 million square feet 'Centaurus' tower is undergoing and will be completed by December 2022, at an investment of Rs 700 crore.