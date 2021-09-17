Hiranandani Group comes up with special festive offers for home buyers, investors

The festive season earmarks an auspicious period brimming with positive sentiments and more disposable income to splurge.

This induces potential homebuyers to grab the best deal on offer and buy their dream home.

The current market dynamics are home buying conducive and nudges fence sitters to book dream home on this festive tailwind.

The sentiment of owning a home has been renewed significantly as primary need for human beings for safe and stable life. The array of home buying options is being available for home buyers to choose the right option at the right time. The overhauled sluggish real estate market is gradually witnessing positive rally with indications of price appreciation.

The industry players hint off rise in property prices in wake of skyrocketing raw materials, input, and labour costs. The de-clogging of unsold inventory across MMR and other markets represents on ground homebuying rally on the back of pent-up demand.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani - MD- Hiranandani Group opined that, "The overall market sentiments seem favourable for home buying with resilient economic recovery revived earnings, sectoral resumption, low interest rate, deal sweeteners, flexi payment schemes, improved mobility and enhanced consumer sentiment driving the festive demand.

The value sales growth shall record higher numbers this festive season with more products and offers in hot spots. The anticipated surge in demand has nudged the company to push more products on platter to leverage festive mood and cater the rising demand from first time as well upgrading homebuyers across segments in multiple projects."

Hiranandani Group has come up with special festive offers for the home buyers, investors. Additionally, it also has festive offer for personal office spaces too.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 07:31 PM IST