Hindusthan Insulators Reports ₹36.62 Crore Q1 Profit, Secures ₹155 Crore Loan

Mumbai: Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd (HIIL) on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, reported a standalone net profit of ₹36.62 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended on 30 June 2026. This is a significant turnaround from a standalone net loss of ₹0.18 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue From Operations Rises

The company's standalone revenue from operations increased to ₹116.02 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from ₹63.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. This marks an 81.87 per cent year-on-year increase. Quarter-on-quarter, revenue rose from ₹108.15 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total Income and Expenses

Total standalone income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹118.77 crore, compared to ₹65.88 crore in Q1 FY26. Total standalone expenses for the quarter were ₹76.65 crore, a rise from ₹65.83 crore in the year-ago period.

Loan for Expansion

HIIL's Board approved availing an additional unsecured loan of up to ₹155 crore from Hindusthan Engineering & Industries Limited (HEIL), a related party. This borrowing is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 66th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and is intended to fund capital expenditure for manufacturing capacity expansion and working capital requirements.

Board Approvals and AGM Date

The Board also approved the re-appointment of Raghavendra Anant Mody as Chairman & Whole-time Director for a further three years, effective 3 October 2026, subject to shareholder approval. The 66th AGM is scheduled for 8 September 2026, and 1 September 2026 has been set as the cut-off date for voting eligibility. The re-appointment of M/s. J.K. Kabra & Co. as cost auditors for FY27 was also approved.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.