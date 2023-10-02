Hindustan Zinc Saleable silver Production Falls 7%, Records Highest First Half Year Mined Metal Production | Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Limited on Monday announced its production numbers for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023, through an exchange filing.

Hindustan Zinc's mined metal production in the second quarter dipped 1 per cent year-on-year at 252kt mainly due to lower ore production at Rampura Agucha & Kayad mine partly offset by better overall metal grades.

Refined metal production in the second quarter was at 241kt, down 2 per cent YoY and lower by 7 per cent sequentially on account of scheduled maintenance activity.

Integrated zinc production of Hindustan Zinc was at 185kt, down 2 per cent as compared to 2QFY23 and down 12 per cent sequentially. Refined lead production was at 57kt, flat as compared to the second quarter of FY23 and up 12 per cent in comparison to the last quarter on account of pyro plant operations on Lead mode during this quarter.

Saleable silver production was at 5.8 moz, down 7 per cent YoY on account of accumulation of WIP in 2QFY24.

Half year production

It recorded highest-ever first half year mined metal production at 509kt, up by 0.3 per cent YoY on account of higher ore production largely at Rampura Agucha supported by better overall metal grades.

Refined metal production for the first half was at 501kt down 1 per cent YoY with integrated zinc production down at 394kt and refined lead production down 3 per cent at 107kt, as compared to 1HFY23 in line with plant availability.

Saleable silver production in the first six months of this financial year was at 11.6 moz, down 3 per cent YoY in line with lead metal production.

Wind Power

Wind power generation for 2QFY24 was 157 MU, up 27 per cent YoY and 29 per cent sequentially, owing to higher wind velocity and seasonality impact.

