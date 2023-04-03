Hindustan Zinc reports highest ever mined metal production at 1,062kt | Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc reported best-ever mined metal production at 1,062kt, up 4 per cent year-on-year, driven by higher ore production, improved mined metal grades and operational efficiencies, the company reported through an exchange filing.

The refined metal production for the last financial year was at 1,032kt, up 7 per cent year-on-year, resulting from better plant availability and consistent mined metal flow from mines. The company also reported highest-ever integrated zinc production at 821kt, up 6 per cent year-on-year and refined lead production at 211kt, up 10 per cent year-on-year.

Record saleable silver production at 22.9moz, up 10 per cent year-on-year, in-line with lead metal production.

Quarter 4 FY23

In the fourth quarter Hindustan Zinc Limited reported the best-ever quarterly mined metal production at 301kt since UG transition, up 2 per cent year-on-year and 19 per cent in comparison to the previous quarter, driven by higher ore production and improved mined metal grades.

The company reported the highest-ever quarterly refined metal production at 269kt, up 3 per cent year-on-year and 5 per cent in comparison to the third quarter of the last financial year, on account of better plant and mined metal availability.

Integrated zinc production was at 215kt, up 2 per cent year-on-year and in comparison to the quarter ending in December. Refined lead production was at 54kt, up 10 per cent year-on-year and 17 in comparison to the previous quarter, resulting from better plant availability and consistent mined metal flow from mines.

Saleable silver production was 5.9 moz, up 13% YoY in line with lead metal production and 13 per cent year-on-year, in line with lead metal production and higher WIP depletion in base period.

Wind Power

Wind power generation for the fourth quarter of FY23 was 71 MU, up 8 per cent year-on-year & up 41 from the previous quarter, depending upon wind velocity and seasonality impact. The production of wind power fell by 5 per cent in comparison to the last financial year.