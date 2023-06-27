Hindustan Unilever To Be Led By Rohit Jawa As CEO

HUL

Rohit Jawa on Tuesday took charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL).

Jawa has replaced Sanjiv Mehta who retired on Monday after the company's annual general meeting.

Mehta handed over the baton to Jawa, who was appointed as an Additional Director and CEO-Designate from April 1, from the close of business hours on June 26. Mehta was at the helm for almost a decade and was with the company for more than 30 years.

On Monday, shareholders approved the proposal of appointing Jawa as a Whole Time Director as well as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of HUL.

According to the company's annual report, Jawa would draw an annual remuneration of Rs 21.43 crore and would also receive a sum of Rs 4.83 crore as mobility-linked allowances in FY24.

Prior to this role, Jawa was the Chief of Transformation for Unilever in London.

He had started his career with HUL as a management trainee in 1988 and has a proven track record of sustained business results across India, South East Asia, and North Asia.

Mehta had taken over as the MD & CEO of HUL in October 2013.

In a LinkedIn post, Mehta said, "HUL is an emotion that has been a big part of me for the last ten years, a sentiment that my wife Mona Mehta and I will forever cherish. The memories we have made and the friendships we have forged will always have a special place in our hearts".