Business

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever settles 3% higher on strong December quarter numbers

HUL stock opened at Rs 2,282.00 and touched an intra-day high of Rs 2,333.05. |

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd surged as much as 3 per cent after the company reported strong December quarter earnings.

The stock opened at Rs 2,282.00, and touched an intra-day high of Rs 2,333.05 during the session. It finally settled at Rs 2,322.20, up 2.68 per cent.

The company reported an 18.68 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,300 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

''HUL delivered a resilient performance both on revenue and margins front despite the headwinds to rural demand and persistent material cost inflation,'' stated YES Securities in a research note.

The company's revenue from sales during the quarter stood at Rs 13,196 crore, up 10.25 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 06:21 PM IST
