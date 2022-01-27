Hindustan Media Ventures Q3 profit down 12% to Rs 31 cr, revenue from operations up

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd posted 11.50 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 31.14 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 35.19 crore for October-December period a year ago, HMVL said.

The company's revenue from operations was higher at Rs 199.72 crore during the period as against Rs 162.59 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.

Total expenses were at Rs 182.69 crore as against Rs 153.53 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:12 PM IST