Hindustan Foods signs share purchase agreement with Reckitt Benckiser

FMCG contract and private label brand manufacturer, Hindustan Foods Limited has signed a share purchase agreement with Reckitt Benckiser India Pvt. Ltd. to acquire the entire issued Share Capital of Reckitt Benckiser Scholl India Private Limited (RBSIPL).

This marks HFL's entry into fast growing OTC Healthcare and Wellness segment as a contract manufacturer.

The closing of the transaction is anticipated to occur by first quarter of FY 2022-23 and is subject to certain customary regulatory and other approvals and the satisfaction of certain other conditions.

HFL had announced its intention to enter into contract manufacturing in this segment as recently as August 21 and had secured an approval from the Board during the meeting held in November 2021.

Sanjay Sehgal, President, Health & Wellness Division, Hindustan Foods Limited said, "We are happy with this acquisition that enables us to expand our footprint in the OTC Healthcare and Wellness segment, as a contract manufacturer. We are positive that we will be able to scale up and deliver efficiently to our customers, worldwide."

The project is the fifth under the HFL banner in FY22.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:36 PM IST