Hindustan Copper Stock Jumps Over 6% After Q2 Profit Surges 180%

Hindustan Copper shares rallied more than 6% during Thursday's trading session after the state-owned company reported a sharp improvement in earnings for the July-September quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27).

The company's share price opened at ₹474 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), compared with Wednesday's closing price of ₹436.35.

The stock was also reported to have touched an intraday high of ₹466.80 on Nov 12, although this figure requires verification as it is lower than the stated opening price.

The rally followed strong quarterly financial results, supported by higher revenue and improved operating profitability.

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Hindustan Copper reported a 180% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹520 crore for Q2 FY27, compared with ₹186 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations climbed 64% to ₹1,175 crore from ₹718 crore a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 149% to ₹703 crore. The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 59.8% from 39.3% in the year-ago quarter.

This was Hindustan Copper's highest recorded operating margin. The improvement in margins, combined with revenue growth, contributed to the substantial increase in quarterly profit.

Hindustan Copper shares have recorded significant gains over longer investment periods despite recent market volatility.

The stock gained 6.32% over the past week and approximately 34% during the previous year. Over three years, the share price advanced 203%, while five-year returns reached 257.47%.

However, recent performance has been less favourable. The stock declined 3.32% over the past month and remained down 13.07% so far in 2026.

The latest quarterly results have brought renewed attention to Hindustan Copper's earnings performance, operating margins and share price movement.