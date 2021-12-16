Hindustan Aeronautics signs Rs 2400 cr contract with Bharat Electronics; to supply systems for Tejas Mk1A program

In a major boost to indigenization, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Thursday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for the development and supply of 20 types of systems for the LCA Tejas Mk1A program.

The five-year contract spanning from 2023 to 2028 is valued at Rs 2,400 crore and involves supplying critical avionics Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), flight control computers, and night flying LRUs, Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said in a statement.

''This is the biggest ever order that HAL has placed on any Indian company boosting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign,'' it said.

''LCA Tejas program is an excellent example of synergies between Indian Defence establishments such as HAL, DRDO & BEL. The current order for development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a shot-in-the-arm for Make in India activity,'' said HAL CMD R Madhavan.

''We are pleased to receive this order from HAL for the prestigious LCA Tejas program and look forward to continuing strong partnership and joint success with HAL,'' said BEL CMD Anandi Ramalingam.

The order for the supply of these systems for the 83 Tejas Mk1A fighter fleet will be executed by two Divisions of BELat Bengaluru and Panchkula (Haryana). All the contracted items will be delivered by BEL to HAL in a ready-to-board condition, the statement said.

Deliveries under 83 Tejas Mk1A order to IAF will commence from 2023-24. The home-grown fighter is slated to be equipped with indigenous flight control computers, air data computers which would also be supplied by BEL under this contract.

These systems have been designed and developed by various labs of DRDO and Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru. The contract documents were handed over by General Manager LCA Tejas Division, HAL, E P Jayadeva to General Manager (EW&A) BEL, Manoj Jain.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 01:25 PM IST