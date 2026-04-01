Hindustan Aeronautics Reports ₹32,250 Crore Revenue In FY26, Maintains Growth Amid Supply Challenges

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) reported provisional revenue of Rupees 32,250 crore for FY 2025-26, up from Rupees 30,981 crore in the previous year. |

Bengaluru: HAL has delivered steady growth in a challenging global environment, leveraging strong execution and a robust order pipeline to maintain momentum in defence and aerospace operations.

HAL reported revenue of Rs 32,250 crore for FY26, marking an increase from Rs 30,981 crore in the previous year. The growth came despite delays in key programs such as LCA Mk1A and HTT-40 due to supply chain disruptions. Accelerated deliveries of helicopters, engines, and services helped offset these challenges and supported overall performance.

The company’s order book rose to around Rs 2.54 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026, compared to Rs 1.89 lakh crore at the beginning of the year. This growth was driven by major defence contracts, including 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft orders worth Rs 62,370 crore and additional helicopter and aircraft deals, ensuring long-term revenue visibility over the next 7–8 years.

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Management highlighted that HAL navigated geopolitical tensions and supply constraints by strengthening its manufacturing capabilities and diversifying into civil aviation. The company operationalised new production lines and formed partnerships, including a strategic metal bank initiative, to secure critical raw materials and improve execution resilience.

HAL advanced its civil aviation ambitions with the Dhruv NG helicopter and HTT-40 aircraft milestones, while signing partnerships for aircraft production and exports. It also entered the small satellite market through a technology transfer agreement and invested in digital transformation and renewable energy capacity, enhancing long-term competitiveness. HAL’s FY26 performance reflects steady execution and strategic expansion, positioning the company for sustained growth as supply conditions stabilize and new orders translate into future revenues.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official media release and does not include independent verification or external analysis.